Bus driver’s assistant arrested over accident involving BIWTC staffer Krishna

Published: 16 Nov 2019 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 09:38 PM BdST

Police have arrested an assistant to the driver of a bus that ran over BIWTC staffer Krishna Roy Chowddhury in Dhaka’s Bangla Motor over two and a half months ago.

Members of the Police Bureau of Investigation arrested Md Bachchu Mia, 18, in Mymensingh’s Gouripur on Friday evening, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Krishna, 52, an assistant manager of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, lost a leg in the accident when she was waiting for transport to return home to Tikatuli after work on Aug 27.

Her husband Radhe Shyam Chowdhury initiated a case against the owner of the Trust Transport bus, driver Md Morshed, and Morshed’s helper Bachchu.

Police arrested Morshed in Dhaka’s Kazipara on Sept 1.

Trust Transport offered Tk 200,000 compensation after the accident but BIWTC rejected it.

