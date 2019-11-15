Rohingya drug suspect killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’

The incident took place at Hnila Union’s Leda early on Friday morning, said BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Faisal Hassan Khan.

The dead man has been identified as Nur Kabir, 28, hailed from Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

“A BGB unit was patrolling the area when a group of drug traffickers opened fire on the troopers. The BGB men retaliated and at the end of the gunfight, a man was found lying on the ground with bullet-wounds,” said the BGB official.

He was subsequently taken to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The BGB recovered 120,000 yaba pills, a gun and two rounds of bullets, according to Faisal. Two BGB troopers were also injured in the gunfight.