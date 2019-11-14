Home > Bangladesh

Kamrul Ahsan new Bangladesh ambassador to Russia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 07:39 PM BdST

The government has decided to appoint Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan, currently serving as the secretary for bilateral and consular affairs in the foreign ministry, as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia.

Ahsan is a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 1985 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his career, he served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Beijing, London, Washington, DC and Dubai. He also served as high commissioner to Canada and Singapore.

He was promoted to the rank of secretary in 2016.

Ahsan obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

He also studied at Beijing Language and Culture University and Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Train derails in Sirajganj

GP agrees to pay Tk 2bn to BTRC

The 'free' visa trap

Shahjalal International Airport

5.5kg gold seized from Biman plane

NID scam: 2 EC staffers held

Clean-up drive will go on: PM

Traffic jam holds back exports: WB

Disgruntled students of BUET take out a procession on the campus to press home their demands on Saturday as protests over the death of their peer Abrar Fahad entered its sixth day. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Abrar murder: Govt to ensure speedy trial

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.