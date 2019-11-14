Kamrul Ahsan new Bangladesh ambassador to Russia

Ahsan is a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 1985 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his career, he served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Beijing, London, Washington, DC and Dubai. He also served as high commissioner to Canada and Singapore.

He was promoted to the rank of secretary in 2016.

Ahsan obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

He also studied at Beijing Language and Culture University and Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii.