Kamrul Ahsan new Bangladesh ambassador to Russia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 07:39 PM BdST
The government has decided to appoint Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan, currently serving as the secretary for bilateral and consular affairs in the foreign ministry, as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia.
Ahsan is a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 1985 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service Foreign Affairs cadre.
In his career, he served in various capacities at Bangladesh missions in Beijing, London, Washington, DC and Dubai. He also served as high commissioner to Canada and Singapore.
He was promoted to the rank of secretary in 2016.
Ahsan obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.
He also studied at Beijing Language and Culture University and Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Hawaii.
WARNING:
