Bangladesh to support development projects in Nepal, says Hamid

The head of state, who is currently on a four-day official visit to Nepal, gave the assurance during a meeting with Nepal's former prime minister and Communist Party Co-Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, the president congratulated the Nepalese people for completing the peaceful transition to democracy, citing excellent relations between the two nations," said Press Secretary to the President Joynal Abedin.

Pledging support to the Himalayan country's vision of a “Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali” (‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’), Hamid said pointed to Bangladesh's own development goals under Vision 2021 and 2041 and noted that the two countries can benefit from mutual cooperation.

Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid meets Chairman of Nepal's National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina at a hotel in Kathmandu on Wednesday during his four-day vist to the country. Photo: Press Wing, Bangabhaban

During the meeting, Dahal said the existing relations between Bangladesh and Nepal are excellent while noting that there is ample opportunity to develop this bilateral relationship at the multilateral level, especially through the expansion trade and investment.

Both leaders also attached importance to enhancing communication between the two countries through highways, railways and airways.

Hamid expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Nepal for extending support to Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971.Noting that 37,000 Bangladesh tourists travelled to Nepal last year, the president also urged the people of Nepal to visit Bangladesh.