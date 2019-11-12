Sirajganj court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 04:10 PM BdST
A Sirajganj court has sentenced a man to death on charges of killing his wife over dowry 12 years ago.
District Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the order on Tuesday.
Jafar Ali, 37, was also fined Tk 20,000 in addition to his death sentence, state prosecutor Abdul Hamid Lavlu said.
Jafar got married to Hasi Khatun in 2004, according to the case dossier.
He used to abuse her for dowry since their marriage.
Jafar strangled Hasi to death on Sep 7, 2007 following an altercation.
The victim’s elder brother Zakaria Hossain started a case over the incident.
Trial began after police filed a charge sheet against Jafar after completing investigation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Train crash: PM Hasina asks agencies to stay vigilant
- Sirajganj court sentences man to death for killing wife decade ago
- ACC files cases against expelled Jubo League leader Samrat, his aide over 'illegal wealth'
- Cyclone Bulbul destroyed crops worth Tk 2.63 billion, says agriculture minister
- Dhaka-Chattogram rail services resume 8 hours after train collision
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident
- President Hamid departs for Nepal
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over train crash deaths in Brahmanbaria
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
Most Read
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident, driver suspended
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11