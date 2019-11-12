Sirajganj court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry

District Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the order on Tuesday.

Jafar Ali, 37, was also fined Tk 20,000 in addition to his death sentence, state prosecutor Abdul Hamid Lavlu said.

Jafar got married to Hasi Khatun in 2004, according to the case dossier.

He used to abuse her for dowry since their marriage.

Jafar strangled Hasi to death on Sep 7, 2007 following an altercation.

The victim’s elder brother Zakaria Hossain started a case over the incident.

Trial began after police filed a charge sheet against Jafar after completing investigation.