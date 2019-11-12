Dhaka-Chattogram rail services resume 8 hours after train collision

The damaged bogeys were removed from the spot and the main line was repaired, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told bdnews24.com. Rail services resumed at 10:45am.

At least 16 people were killed and another 50 suffered injuries after Chattogram-bound

Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday, said Shyamal Kanti Das, chief of Akhaura Railway Police.

The two trains were crossing in Mondobagh when Udayan Express received a signal and entered the loop line from the main line, said Additional Director General (Operation) of Railways Mia Jahan.

"After nine bogeys of the train crossed over into the loop line, Turna Nishita hit the 10th bogey. We have initially learnt that the incident took place because of the loco master’s disregard for the signal.”

After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed over the top of Udayan’s bogeys. Two other bogeys were severely twisted.

The fatal accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.

Two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura have arrived on the scene to clear the line, said Mia Jahan.