Dhaka-Chattogram rail services resume 8 hours after train collision
Senior Correspondent and Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2019 02:56 PM BdST
Rail services have been restored to the Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Sylhet routes eight hours after a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria’s Kasba.
The damaged bogeys were removed from the spot and the main line was repaired, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told bdnews24.com. Rail services resumed at 10:45am.
At least 16 people were killed and another 50 suffered injuries after Chattogram-bound
Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station on early Tuesday, said Shyamal Kanti Das, chief of Akhaura Railway Police.
The two trains were crossing in Mondobagh when Udayan Express received a signal and entered the loop line from the main line, said Additional Director General (Operation) of Railways Mia Jahan.
"After nine bogeys of the train crossed over into the loop line, Turna Nishita hit the 10th bogey. We have initially learnt that the incident took place because of the loco master’s disregard for the signal.”
After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed over the top of Udayan’s bogeys. Two other bogeys were severely twisted.
The fatal accident snapped Dhaka's rail links with Chattogram and Sylhet.
Two relief trains from Laksam and Akhaura have arrived on the scene to clear the line, said Mia Jahan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Probe opens into Brahmanbaria train accident
- President Hamid departs for Nepal
- Negligence by Turna Nishita’s driver causes train crash: officials
- President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences over train crash deaths in Brahmanbaria
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Barishal police recover bodies of 9 missing fishermen after trawler capsizes during cyclone in Bhola
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India
- 2.5m residents without electricity after cyclone
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
Most Read
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- Death toll from Brahmanbaria train accident rises to 16
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
- Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Bangladesh launches first taka bond on London Stock Exchange
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi asks journos to investigate what led to graft allegations
- Dhaka sees US, China initiatives ‘complementary’ for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as new envoy to India