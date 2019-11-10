Home > Bangladesh

Launch services to resume Monday as Cyclone Bulbul fades

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 07:14 PM BdST

River transport services will resume on all routes on Monday as the impact of Cyclone Bulbul is fading.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority announced the decision on Sunday, hours after the Met Office downgraded the cyclone.

Authorities suspended all river transports on Friday evening after the cyclone loomed on the Bangladesh coast.

The storm hit Bangladesh coasts on Saturday midnight in a weakened form and became a land depression on Sunday, but rains with gusts continued in many parts of the country.

Maritime ports had also been shut and inland water transport services suspended.

The maritime ports opened on Sunday but cautionary signal No. 2 remained at the inland ports.

Vessels longer than 65 feet are allowed to be operated under the signal, but the authorities appear more cautious to avoid mishaps.

BIWTA Joint Director AKM Arif Uddin told bdnews24.com launch services would resume at 6am on Monday.

