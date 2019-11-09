Cyclone Bulbul starts crossing Bangladesh-India coasts

It was lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and south-western part of Bangladesh at 10pm on Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin.

It is likely to move in a north-easterly direction further, weaken gradually and may complete crossing the coast by midnight, it said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64km of the storm centre was about 100kph rising to 120kph in gusts or squalls.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalskathi, Bagerhat and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed of up to 80-100kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm, the Met Office warned.

Besides the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra, Great Danger Signal No. 10 have beening hoisted in the coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars.

Chattogram port and the nearby districts have been asked to hoist Great Danger Signal No. 9.

Great Danger Signal No. 10 is the maximum warning level the BMD issues when it fears the worst havoc. Another warning level beyond the maximum is there for any situation when a disaster causes total disconnection of an affected area.

The Indian Meteorological Department said wall cloud region was entering into land at 10:30pm local time.

The storm was very likely to move north-eastwards, weaken gradually and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in India and Khepupara in Bangladesh across the Sundarbans delta during the wee hours of Sunday with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120kph gusting to 135kph, the Indian Met Office said.

The BMD has warned that storm surge of 5-7 feet high above normal astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the coastal districts during the cyclone’s passage.

In Sunday’s weather forecast, the BMD said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places across the country while many parts may experience moderately heavy to very heavy falls.

Night temperature may fall by 1-3° Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.