Cyclone warning raised to danger signals at Bangladesh ports
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 07:12 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has raised cyclone Bulbul warning level to danger signals at the maritime ports as the storm is nearing the Bangladesh coasts with maximum sustained wind speed of 140 kilometres per hour.
The Met Office raised the warning level at Mongla and Payra ports to danger signal No. 7, and No. 6 at Chattogram on Friday evening.
Cox’s Bazar has been asked to keep hoisted cautionary signal No. 4.
