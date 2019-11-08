Children of freedom fighters killed in 1975 demand justice
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 05:18 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 05:18 AM BdST
The children of the freedom fighters killed on Nov 7, 1975 in a series of coups and counter-coups following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have demanded trial of the murderers.
Mehjabeen Khaled, daughter of Khaled Mosharraf (Bir Uttom), Nahid Huda, daughter of Colonel Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), and Nasima Osman, daughter of freedom fighter Abu Osman Chowdhury, made the demand at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.
Nov 7, 1975 is a day filled with surprising events that shaped Bangladesh’s history for decades.
After Bangabandhu was assassinated along with most of his family members on Aug 15 that year, the four national leaders were killed inside Dhaka jail on Nov 3.
Khaled Mosharraf declared himself army chief by capturing Ziaur Rahman at the time in a bid to ‘restore discipline in the army’.
Four days later, Abu Taher freed Zia in a counter-coup through which Zia came to the centre of power and went on to hang his saviour Taher in a military trial later.
The Awami League observes the day as “The Day of Murders of Freedom Fighters” while the BNP marks it as the “National Revolution Day”.
At the press conference organised by Khaled Mosharraf Trust, his daughter and chairperson of the trust Mehjabeen said, “You know who, on whose directive, killed Khaled Mosharraf, a brave soldier of the 1971 war. Khaled Mosharraf was never involved with any political party. He aimed to punish the murderer of Bangabandhu and bring back the chain of command in the army.”
Bangabanddhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, who is now prime minister, had to wait 21 years to see the trial of the killers of the Father of the Nation to start, Mehjabeen said.
Hasina “believes everybody has the right to seek justice, to get justice” and she fought “national and international conspiracies” to bring the killers of Bangabandhu to justice, she added.
“She (Hasina) will bring those murderers to book and ensure justice for the freedom fighters’ families,” Khaled Mosharraf’s daughter believed.
Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik and lawyer Tureen Afroz were also present at the media call.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Children of freedom fighters killed in 1975 demand justice
- Protesters to submit information on ‘VC corruption’ at Jahangirnagar University
- Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ gets severe, may intensify further but possible pathway unknown
- Bangladesh plans to deport 11,000 foreigners living illegally with own money
- No cases under new traffic law until Nov 14, says Transport Minister Quader
- Housemaid ‘admits’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- Uncertainty grips BGMEA building demolition as contractor seeks review of rates
- Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Dhaka
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- MP Moinuddin Khan Badal dies at 67
- Met Office raises warning signal to 2 as Cyclone Bulbul gathers strength
- Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash
- Housemaid ‘confesses to’ killing woman, house help at Dhanmondi home, police say
- Prove allegations of corruption or face action, Hasina tells JU protesters
- Bangladesh plans to deport with own money 11,000 foreigners living illegally
- Optimism as weather improves ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot amid cyclone threat
- Mortal remains of BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka arrive from New York
- BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation