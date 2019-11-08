Children of freedom fighters killed in 1975 demand justice

Mehjabeen Khaled, daughter of Khaled Mosharraf (Bir Uttom), Nahid Huda, daughter of Colonel Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), and Nasima Osman, daughter of freedom fighter Abu Osman Chowdhury, made the demand at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

Nov 7, 1975 is a day filled with surprising events that shaped Bangladesh’s history for decades.

After Bangabandhu was assassinated along with most of his family members on Aug 15 that year, the four national leaders were killed inside Dhaka jail on Nov 3.

Khaled Mosharraf declared himself army chief by capturing Ziaur Rahman at the time in a bid to ‘restore discipline in the army’.

Four days later, Abu Taher freed Zia in a counter-coup through which Zia came to the centre of power and went on to hang his saviour Taher in a military trial later.

The Awami League observes the day as “The Day of Murders of Freedom Fighters” while the BNP marks it as the “National Revolution Day”.

At the press conference organised by Khaled Mosharraf Trust, his daughter and chairperson of the trust Mehjabeen said, “You know who, on whose directive, killed Khaled Mosharraf, a brave soldier of the 1971 war. Khaled Mosharraf was never involved with any political party. He aimed to punish the murderer of Bangabandhu and bring back the chain of command in the army.”

Bangabanddhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, who is now prime minister, had to wait 21 years to see the trial of the killers of the Father of the Nation to start, Mehjabeen said.

Hasina “believes everybody has the right to seek justice, to get justice” and she fought “national and international conspiracies” to bring the killers of Bangabandhu to justice, she added.

“She (Hasina) will bring those murderers to book and ensure justice for the freedom fighters’ families,” Khaled Mosharraf’s daughter believed.

Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik and lawyer Tureen Afroz were also present at the media call.