Bangladeshi student killed in Pennsylvania road crash

  New York Correspondent

Published: 07 Nov 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 04:43 PM BdST

A Bangladeshi student has been killed in a road accident in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The woman was identified as Meherun Chowdhury, 19, a student of Drexel University in Philadelphia.

The accident took place in Philadelphia’s Kobes Cricke 59 and Chestnut Street early Tuesday, according to police.

“A car driven by an 18-year-old boy veered out of control and swerved into the left lane.  Meherun’s BMW smashed into a school bus in her attempts to avoid collision with another vehicle,” Millbourne Borough Council Vice President Md Nurul Hasan told bdnews24.com.

Police rescued Meherun and took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre. She died on Wednesday after 37 hours on life support.

Meherun’s brother, who was also in the car with her, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

