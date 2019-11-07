Bangladesh plans to deport with own money 11,000 foreigners living illegally

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq revealed the plan after a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at the home ministry in Dhaka on Thursday.

“Many remain in the country after their visas expire. We had decided in a joint meeting earlier to identify them because they can’t stay. Our intelligence agencies have identified them successfully,” Mozammel said.

“But the problem is that they don’t even have the money for return travel.Moreover, their countries don’t have embassies where we can hand them,” the minister said.

Keeping them in prison may encourage them to engage in criminal activities, according to Mozammel.

“So we’ve decided to ask the government for allocating some money to send the illegal migrants back to their homelands,” he said.

Most of the 11,000 illegal foreigners are from African countries like Nigeria and Tanzania, according to the minister.