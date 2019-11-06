Home > Bangladesh

Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Nov 2019 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 11:35 PM BdST

A young man has died after falling from Bashundhara City shopping complex in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim who could not be identified immediately is around 25 years old, Tejgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Al Amin told bdnews24.com.

He was declared dead after being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Police were yet to confirm details of his identity and how the incident happened.

Another young man named “Amit” from Babu Bazar in old Dhaka died after falling from the sixth floor of the shopping mall on July 10 last year.

