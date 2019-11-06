EC plans to export surplus smartcards in 2021
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Nov 2019 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 08:46 PM BdST
The Election Commission is drawing up plans to export smartcards after meeting domestic demand.
It hopes to start the process in 2021, Brig Gen Mohammad Saidul Islam, the director general at the commission's NID Registration Wing, said at the launch of the expatriate voter registration programme on Tuesday.
The commission started off by importing blank smartcards from French company Oberthur Technologies before inputting citizens' details and distributing them. The plan was to hand the smart cards to over 90 million people by 2018.
However, the process stalled after the deal with the French firm was terminated in 2017.
The government subsequently tasked state-owned company Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory with implementing the project and about 30 percent of voters have received smartcards so far.
"We are now making the smartcards ourselves under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army. In the near future, opportunities will arise to export smartcards after meeting the country’s demand. Hopefully, it will become possible to export smartcards from July 2021,” said Saidul.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal
- EC plans to export surplus smartcards in 2021
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Rohingyas make Cox’s Bazar 'more vulnerable', says foreign minister
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Four yaba peddlers sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Depression over Bay of Bengal could intensify into cyclone: Met Office
- Jubo League leader Samrat formally charged in illegal arms case
- Government agency to seek ban on hydrogen balloon after deadly explosion
- US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
Most Read
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
- Former foreign minister Morshed Khan resigns from BNP
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
- Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina
- Officials say at least 15 killed in attack in Thailand's restive south
- Jahangirnagar University shuts as BCL ‘uprising’ liberates VC Farzana from siege