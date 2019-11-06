Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

The trawler, FB Meen Sandhani, sank after being hit by a merchant vessel after Monday midnight with 24 crew members, including the captain and the chief engineer, on board.

“We’ve been informed that 12 sailors have been rescued alive with the help of the navy and local fishermen,” Shafiqur Rahman, a manager of the trawler’s owner MM Aliance Limited, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a media release three bodies were pulled until Wednesday afternoon and the navy was continuing the search and rescue operations for the nine others.

Coastguards are helping the navy in the efforts.