Home > Bangladesh

Bodies of three sailors pulled after fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Nov 2019 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Nov 2019 09:54 PM BdST

The navy says it has recovered the bodies of three sailors after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin’s island.

The trawler, FB Meen Sandhani, sank after being hit by a merchant vessel after Monday midnight with 24 crew members, including the captain and the chief engineer, on board.

“We’ve been informed that 12 sailors have been rescued alive with the help of the navy and local fishermen,” Shafiqur Rahman, a manager of the trawler’s owner MM Aliance Limited, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a media release three bodies were pulled until Wednesday afternoon and the navy was continuing the search and rescue operations for the nine others.

Coastguards are helping the navy in the efforts.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

EC eyes smartcard export

File Photo: The RAB arrested four suspected members of militant group Allahr Dal at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka on Aug 28, 2019.

Allahr Dal banned

Rohingyas make Cox’s Bazar vulnerable: minister

Case filed against Prothom Alo editor

Yaba traders get 15 years in jail

Cyclone brewing over Bay

Samrat charged in arms case

‘No barrier’ to Bangladeshi private channels in India: minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.