60 detained with deer traps at Sundarbans
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2019 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 01:10 PM BdST
The forest department has detained 60 people with deer traps and trawlers on their way to the Sundarbans for hunting ahead of the Rash Festival.
They were taken into custody from the Joymoni area of Chandpai Range in the eastern division of the Sundarbans on Tuesday morning, said the forest department.
The detainees said that they came from 'Bagerhat’s Rampal Upazila Gourmva Union.’ The Union Council Chairman has been called up to identify them.
Afterwards, the forest staff discovered 60 people in three trawlers at Joymoni, said Mahmudul, adding that they recovered deer traps, sharp weapons, and an axe among other equipment from the trawlers.
