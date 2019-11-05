60 detained with deer traps at Sundarbans

They were taken into custody from the Joymoni area of Chandpai Range in the eastern division of the Sundarbans on Tuesday morning, said the forest department.

The detainees said that they came from 'Bagerhat’s Rampal Upazila Gourmva Union.’ The Union Council Chairman has been called up to identify them.

The forest department received a secret report about a group of illegal hunters going to the Sundarbans with deer traps at 8:30am on Tuesday, Md Mahmudul Hasan, Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarbans eastern division, told bdnews24.com.

Afterwards, the forest staff discovered 60 people in three trawlers at Joymoni, said Mahmudul, adding that they recovered deer traps, sharp weapons, and an axe among other equipment from the trawlers.