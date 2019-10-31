Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh asks Europe to curb Myanmar’s GSP privilege
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Oct 2019 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 06:29 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged European countries to use the GSP trade privilege as a tool against Myanmar in a bid to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
"I have called upon them to put a moratorium for now," he told journalists on Thursday after returning from his recent visits Germany, Italy, Greece, and France.
“I told them it looks odd that you always talk about human rights and humanitarian approaches and yet you are doing business and giving the GSP privilege to the country that committed genocide according to you and the UN.”
“Let there be a moratorium with a condition that it’ll be withdrawn once the Rohigyas go back (from Bangladesh),” he said.
Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas. Of them, over 700,000 entered cross into the country for refugee after Myanmar's military crackdown in Rakhine State in August 2017, which the UN branded as “ethnic cleansing”.
Despite attempts to repatriate the refugees, no-one returned to their homeland citing Myanmar's failure to create conditions conducive to their 'voluntary, safe and dignified' return.
The foreign minister once again said that Myanmar instead of resolving the problem making concocted campaign against Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi dies in alleged Myanmar border guard fire in Teknaf
- Police start case against balloon vendor over fatal cylinder blast in Rupnagar
- RAB detains DSCC Councillor Monju on extortion charges, raids office and home
- Another child dies in Rupnagar gas cylinder explosion
- Abused Bangladeshi housemaids struggle for justice at home
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- 163 people with special needs get jobs in 5 years after PFDA training
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- Police arrest balloon vendor after gas cylinder explosion kills six children
- ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets
Most Read
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Teammates shower Shakib with words of love, hope for comeback after ICC ban
- Top Bangladesh court confirms Islamist leader Azharul's death penalty for genocide, rape
- US releases Baghdadi raid video, warns of likely retribution attack
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- Finance Minister Kamal faults GP, Robi for futile talks to end pay dispute
- Eight plead not guilty to 2016 Dhaka terror attack charges
- ACC to question Dhaka Bank MD Mahbub over 'corruption'
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday