Home > Bangladesh

DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 03:39 PM BdST

The Dhaka North City Corporation will not take responsibility for the wrongdoings of any councillor, Mayor Atiqul Islam has said.

He made the remarks at an event marking Community Policing Day at the Government Titumir College premises on Saturday.

After a Dhaka South City Corporation councillor was implicated in the illegal casino business, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested two councillors of the DNCC amid the crackdown on corruption and other misdeeds by leaders of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

Mayor Atiqul said the misconduct of a few councillors have left him 'disappointed'.

"I don't take or pay any extortion money. The law enforcement will take action against anyone who trafficks drugs, engages in extortion or land-grabbing. DNCC has no say in it. Each individual is accountable for his own actions."

Addressing the city corporation's drive to clear footpaths of encroachment, the mayor noted that although the majority of people are 'pleased' with the initiative, a small faction of the population are 'unhappy' about it.

"Less than one percent of people are unhappy. They run businesses and commit extortion on the sidewalks. The saddest part is that they hand photos and banners of influential leaders to occupy the spaces."

"Our stand is clear -- we won't tolerate illegal occupation of footpaths," said Atiqul.

The mayor also announced the DNCC's plans to put up complaint boxes to allow women voice their grievances.

"We will keep their names and addresses confidential. Police will later look into it and take appropriate measures after speaking to them."

Emphasising the importance of community policing, Atiqul urged citizens to assist in the fight to curb crimes, militancy and drug use.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bhola violence probe ends

Woman dies in Dhanmondi fire

Hasina, Mahathir, Rouhani talk Rohingya

ACC probing ex-BNP MP Momin Talukder

Rohingya solution lies within Myanmar: Hasina

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a session of Young Bangla With Sajeeb Wazed, an event organised by the Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Joy questions US embassy motive, again

3 Ctg criminals extorting from Qatar: police

DNCC show-causes truant councillors

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.