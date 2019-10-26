DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 03:39 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation will not take responsibility for the wrongdoings of any councillor, Mayor Atiqul Islam has said.
He made the remarks at an event marking Community Policing Day at the Government Titumir College premises on Saturday.
After a Dhaka South City Corporation councillor was implicated in the illegal casino business, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested two councillors of the DNCC amid the crackdown on corruption and other misdeeds by leaders of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.
Mayor Atiqul said the misconduct of a few councillors have left him 'disappointed'.
"I don't take or pay any extortion money. The law enforcement will take action against anyone who trafficks drugs, engages in extortion or land-grabbing. DNCC has no say in it. Each individual is accountable for his own actions."
Addressing the city corporation's drive to clear footpaths of encroachment, the mayor noted that although the majority of people are 'pleased' with the initiative, a small faction of the population are 'unhappy' about it.
"Less than one percent of people are unhappy. They run businesses and commit extortion on the sidewalks. The saddest part is that they hand photos and banners of influential leaders to occupy the spaces."
"Our stand is clear -- we won't tolerate illegal occupation of footpaths," said Atiqul.
The mayor also announced the DNCC's plans to put up complaint boxes to allow women voice their grievances.
"We will keep their names and addresses confidential. Police will later look into it and take appropriate measures after speaking to them."
Emphasising the importance of community policing, Atiqul urged citizens to assist in the fight to curb crimes, militancy and drug use.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Hasina talks Rohingya with Malaysia’s Mahathir, Iran’s Rouhani in Baku
- ACC investigating ex-BNP MP, war crimes suspect Momin Talukder’s ‘illegal wealth’
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- Three top Chattogram criminals running extortion racket from Qatar: Police
- DNCC asks 14 truant ward councillors to explain absence
- Govt to provide security to Nusrat’s family, says Law Minister Anisul Huq
Most Read
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Three top Chattogram criminals running extortion racket from Qatar: Police
- HuJi leader Atiqullah was seeking 'sponsors' in Bangladesh, say police
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- ACC investigating ex-BNP MP, war crimes suspect Momin Talukder’s ‘illegal wealth’
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- Family want Khaleda treated abroad, she will agree if bailed, her sister says
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change