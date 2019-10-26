DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul

He made the remarks at an event marking Community Policing Day at the Government Titumir College premises on Saturday.

After a Dhaka South City Corporation councillor was implicated in the illegal casino business, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested two councillors of the DNCC amid the crackdown on corruption and other misdeeds by leaders of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations.

Mayor Atiqul said the misconduct of a few councillors have left him 'disappointed'.

"I don't take or pay any extortion money. The law enforcement will take action against anyone who trafficks drugs, engages in extortion or land-grabbing. DNCC has no say in it. Each individual is accountable for his own actions."

Addressing the city corporation's drive to clear footpaths of encroachment, the mayor noted that although the majority of people are 'pleased' with the initiative, a small faction of the population are 'unhappy' about it.

"Less than one percent of people are unhappy. They run businesses and commit extortion on the sidewalks. The saddest part is that they hand photos and banners of influential leaders to occupy the spaces."

"Our stand is clear -- we won't tolerate illegal occupation of footpaths," said Atiqul.

The mayor also announced the DNCC's plans to put up complaint boxes to allow women voice their grievances.

"We will keep their names and addresses confidential. Police will later look into it and take appropriate measures after speaking to them."

Emphasising the importance of community policing, Atiqul urged citizens to assist in the fight to curb crimes, militancy and drug use.