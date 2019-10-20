Four die in clashes between police and locals in Bhola
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 04:24 PM BdST
At least four people have died and 50 others are injured in clashes between police and locals in Bhola's Borhanuddin over a Facebook post that allegedly hurts religious sentiments.
The violence erupted around 10:45 am on Sunday after locals gathered for a meeting the Facebook post.
Two bullet-ridden bodies were taken to the Upazila Health Complex, said its resident physician Md Shahin.
Two other bodies were taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, said the district's Civil Surgeon Rathindranath Roy.
The injured have been admitted to the Upazila Health Complex, Bhola Sadar Hospital and Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Locals arranged a meeting to demand action against a youth who allegedly demeaned the prophet on Facebook, said Borhanuddin's Upazila Chairman Abul Kalam.
Kalam added he was on his way to the programme around 10:45 am when he saw locals hurl brickbats at law enforcers.
The programme was originally scheduled to start at 11am but people hoping to join the event became enraged when the organisers wrapped up the meeting at 10am, said the upazila chairman.
Four platoons of Border Guards Bangladesh have been deployed to bring the situation under control, said BGB spokesman Shariful Islam.
