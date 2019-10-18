Canteen staffer stabbed to death inside launch in Sadarghat
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 02:51 PM BdST
A canteen staffer has been hacked to death by his employer on board a launch at the capital's Sadar Ghat, police said.
The dead man was identified Md Rubel, 23, who worked in the MV Kirtonkhola-2 vessel which arrived in Dhaka from Barishal early Friday.
The incident occurred around 10:45 am while the launch was docked at the terminal's pontoon No. 1, said Sub-Inspector Enamul Haq of Sadarghat police outpost.
SI Enamul said, quoting launch staffers, the owner of the canteen 'Yamin' stabbed Rubel with a cleaver before boarding another launch to escape. Police are investigating the incident, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest four relatives over murder of Dhaka schoolboy Riyad
- Man detained with 15kg of gold at Ctg airport
- Canteen staffer stabbed to death inside launch in Sadarghat
- 4 killed in separate ‘shootouts’ with BGB, police
- Three militant suspects arrested in Dhaka ‘planned anti-state activities’, police say
- Govt plans to levy high tax on local ads made with foreigners
- Apply rules strictly: Hasina tells UGC
- ACC launches investigation into Rooppur power plant pillow scam
- Bangladesh, US in talks to sign two defence deals
- ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’
Most Read
- BSF troops crossed border to free Indian fisherman held during hilsa ban: BGB
- Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says
- Bangladesh reworks Bangla calendar to match national days with West
- Bangladesh, US in talks to sign two defence deals
- ACC starts case against Moosa Bin Shamsher for ‘car registration forgery’
- Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabian ACWA Power for 3,600MW plant
- Ambulance cylinder blast leaves two dead, four injured in Ctg
- UK PM Johnson agrees ‘great’ new Brexit deal with EU
- 'Hand over body to Bangladesh', says family of man declared foreigner in Assam
- Grameenphone wins 2-month reprieve as HC bars payment of disputed audit claim