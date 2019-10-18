Canteen staffer stabbed to death inside launch in Sadarghat

The dead man was identified Md Rubel, 23, who worked in the MV Kirtonkhola-2 vessel which arrived in Dhaka from Barishal early Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am while the launch was docked at the terminal's pontoon No. 1, said Sub-Inspector Enamul Haq of Sadarghat police outpost.

SI Enamul said, quoting launch staffers, the owner of the canteen 'Yamin' stabbed Rubel with a cleaver before boarding another launch to escape. Police are investigating the incident, he added.