Canteen staffer stabbed to death inside launch in Sadarghat

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Oct 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 02:51 PM BdST

A canteen staffer has been hacked to death by his employer on board a launch at the capital's Sadar Ghat, police said.

The dead man was identified Md Rubel, 23, who worked in the MV Kirtonkhola-2 vessel which arrived in Dhaka from Barishal early Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 am while the launch was docked at the terminal's pontoon No. 1, said Sub-Inspector Enamul Haq of Sadarghat police outpost.

SI Enamul said, quoting launch staffers, the owner of the canteen 'Yamin' stabbed Rubel with a cleaver before boarding another launch to escape. Police are investigating the incident, he added. 

