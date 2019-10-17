RAB takes over investigation of arms, drugs cases against Samrat
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 12:21 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB is set to take over the investigation duties in the illegal arms- and drugs-related cases against Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled chief of Jubo League Dhaka South, from the Detective Branch of Police.
"We received an order to investigate the two cases on Wednesday night," Sarwar Bin Kashem, RAB’s legal and media wing director, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
RAB-1 will lead the probes, said Sarwar, adding Samrat, who is currently on a 10-day remand over the two cases, will be taken into custody of the elite police unit for questioning later in the day.
Samrat and his close aide Arman were arrested by RAB in Cumilla’s Chauddagram on Oct 6 over his alleged ties to casino business in the capital.
The RAB later conducted a five-hour raid on Samrat’s office in Kakrail’s Bhuiyan Trade Centre with him in tow.
A mobile court handed Samrat a six-month prison sentence for possession of the kangaroo skins under the Wild Animal Protection Act and he was later sent to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
Two cases were also filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act and Arms Act with the Ramna Police Station.
But the police’s plea for a 20-day remand to grill Samrat in the cases was stayed after he was hospitalised for chest pains. He was sent back to jail after being released from hospital.
He was later brought to Dhaka Magistrate Court for his remand hearing.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Tofazzal Hossain granted police 10 days to grill Samrat.
