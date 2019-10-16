Create traffic awareness among schoolchildren, says PM Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 04:06 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for creating awareness about traffic rules among all, including schoolchildren, to avoid road accidents.
The call was made while inaugurating some development projects through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
“Children should be made aware of traffic rules right from school,” said the prime minister emphasising the need for introducing education on traffic rules in each school.
“Those driving the vehicles on streets should be aware of the issue too, as sometimes road accidents occur due to unnecessary competition between the drivers.”
Referring to the law regarding road safety enacted by the government, the prime minister said everyone needs to look at their left and right while crossing the streets.
“Victims’ families suffer a lot when accidents take place. Accidents damage their lives. We must focus on the issue,” Hasina said.
Highlighting several ongoing development projects, Hasina said, “We’re serving the people in every sector.”
Hasina exchanged views with people from all walks of life through the videoconference moderated by Principal Secretary Nazibur Rahman.
Later, Hasina inaugurated the Dhaka-Kurigram-Dhaka intercity train service and replacement of racks for Rangpur Express and Lalmonirhat Express via another videoconference.
