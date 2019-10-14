'Masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police arrested
Published: 14 Oct 2019 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 07:47 PM BdST
Police have arrested the 'masterminds' of the crude bomb attacks on the law-enforcing agency at the capital's Gulistan and Science Laboratory intersections earlier this year.
According to the law-enforcing agency, the two alleged operatives of Neo JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jama’at-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh, said they crafted the bombs at the extremist hideout in Narayanganj's Fatullah which was raided on Sept 23.
The militants, identified Md Mehedi Hasan Tanim and Md Abdullah, are also responsible of planning and carrying out the bomb attacks in Malibagh, Paltan and Farm Gate, said DMP Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam.
They graduated as mechanical engineers from Khulna Engineering University before enlisting in the Neo JMB, he added.
They undertook training in a remote shoal in Bhola in February 2018 and joined the military wing of the organisation led by Jamal Uddin Rafique, the younger brother of Farid Uddin Rumi.
The arrestees admitted that they orchestrated the attacks at Gulistan and Science Laboratory intersection and helped Rafique fashion the crude bombs used in the Malibagh attack, said the police.
Police have so far arrested three of the five militants named by Rumi in his confessional statement to the court while two remain at large, said Monirul.
