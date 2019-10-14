Investigators to file Abrar murder charges in November, say police

Addressing the matter at a media briefing on Monday, Monirul said the investigation into the incident will be completed "at the start of November".

Four suspects stated in their confessional statements that they tortured and beat up Abrar on suspicion of his involvement with Islami Chhatra Shibir, said the additional commissioner.

"We have to reach a decision whether they inflicted the violence to kill Abrar or just for the sake of fighting after analysing the IT evidence and surrounding circumstances."

The probe will reveal the motives behind the murder, said Monirul.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering in BUET, was reportedly bludgeoned with cricket stumps by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6 over his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.

Law enforcers have so far arrested 19 people in connection with the murder -- all of whom have ties to the BCL.

The BCL subsequently expelled 11 members of its BUET unit. The university also expelled the 19 students implicated in the murder case started by Abrar's father.