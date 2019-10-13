High Court moved to ban student politics on university campus

The petition also seeks a directive to take necessary steps over safety of students.

Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand submitted the writ petition on Sunday.

“A bench of Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal will hear the petition on Sunday. The court will issue a date for hearing,” lawyer Yunus Ali told bdnews24.com.

The lawyer sought a rule asking why political activities by the student wings of ruling party Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party or BNP, and other political parties should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

The petition also seeks an order instructing authorities to take measures against ragging. It also asks for payment of adequate compensation to the family of slain BUET student Abrar Fahad.

The cabinet secretary, home secretary, law secretary, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, inspector general of police, vice-chancellors of BUET, Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Jagannath University, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia have been made respondents to the petition.

“BUET has banned all types of political activities on the campus over the murder of Abrar Fahad, who was allegedly killed by Bangladesh Chhatra League operatives on Oct 6. Universities throughout the country should follow them,” it was argued in the petition.