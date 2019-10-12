BUET students to halt protests for two days due to entry tests

"The protests will be eased during the entry tests on Oct 13 and Oct 14. We will provide full assistance to the 12,000 aspirants and their guardians," a representative of the student protesters said on Saturday.

"We are not calling off the protest -- just relaxing the programmes."

Addressing the media in front of the Shaheed Minar on the BUET campus, the protesters thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice-Chancellor Saiful Islam for accepting their demands and the progress made in bringing to account those involved in the grisly murder of Abrar Fahad.

"We thank the prime minister, the justice department and the law-enforcement agencies. The legal process is going well. The suspects have been arrested so we have faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."