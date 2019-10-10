Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 03:57 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has handed the death penalty to Obayedul Khan, the lone suspect in the murder of 14-year-old schoolgirl Suraiya Akter Risha three years ago.
Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes delivered the verdict along with a fine of Tk 50,000 in the presence of the accused on Thursday.
Risha, daughter of businessman Ramjan Hossain of Siddique Bazar, was a student of class eight in Willes Little Flower School.
She was stabbed allegedly by Obayedul, a worker of a tailoring shop in Elephant Road area, on a footbridge outside the school on Aug 24, 2016. She died four days later.
Her mother started a case against Obayedul after the attack, saying he had sexually harassed the girl.
Police arrested him in Nilphamari eight days after the attack amidst protests by students of the institution.
