Garment workers end hour-long protest on Malibagh road for back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 11:55 AM BdST
Workers of a garment factory have ended an hour-long blockade on the capital's Rampura-Malibagh road demanding back pay.
Traffic on the Shaheed Muktijoddha Faruk Iqbal and Taslim Road was gridlocked from 10 am Thursday after the workers of garment maker 'Air Fashion' descended on the streets, said Traffic Police Inspector Moshiur Rahman.
The disgruntled workers took position in front of the Abul Hotel as traffic on both sides of the important thoroughfare ground to halt, he said.
Traffic on other nearby roads was also hindered as a result adding to the sufferings of commuters in the process.
According to a protester, workers at the factory are owed three months' wages which have not been cleared despite several assurances from the owners.
The factory owners could not be reached for comment.
WARNING:
