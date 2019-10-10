BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 07:55 PM BdST
Ifti Mosharrf Sakal, one of Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders arrested over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad, has made a confessional statement in court.
He is the first accused to have given such a statement to court in the case, which was recorded on Thursday.
A third-year biomedical engineering student, Sakal was the deputy social welfare secretary to BCL at BUET.
BCL has expelled 11 leaders and activists, including Sakal, after their involvement in the murder of Abrar had surfaced.
Police took him to court in the afternoon before the end of a five-day remand saying he agreed to give the statement.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury recorded the statement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zafar Hossain said.
Zafar could not say what Sakal said in the statement.
The magistrate sent Sakal to jail after recording the statement.
Such statements can be used as evidence in the trial under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Sakal was arrested on Monday along with nine others following the recovery of Abrar’s body from the staircase of their Sher-e-Bangla Hall.
Police have remanded them for five days and arrested six others, including three out of the 19 accused in the murder case.
