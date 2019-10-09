UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
The United Nations and the UK in separate statements have condemned the horrific killing of an engineering student at the dormitory of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka.
The body of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.
Police arrested at least 13 student leaders of the ruling Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, in this connection.
“The UN deplores the killing of a young BUET student, allegedly for freely expressing his views. Campus violence in Bangladesh has over the years affected and claimed too many lives, with apparent impunity for those bearing responsibility,” the intergovernmental organisation said.
“The UN Bangladesh notes steps taken by the authorities to apprehend alleged perpetrators. It encourages independent investigations that should lead to justice being served in a fair process, and measures to ensure prevention of further incidents."
Freedom of speech is a human right, the UN said, and "nobody should be harassed, tortured or killed for exercising it.”
The British High Commission in a post to Facebook on Wednesday said: “Shocked and saddened by events at BUET. The #UK stands unconditionally for free speech, media freedom, human rights and the rule of law.”
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo on Wednesday denounced the 'horrific' incident at an interaction with members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) under its flagship ‘DCAB Talk’.
“As a parent of two children going to university, thinking that this could even happen on the campus… it's obviously a horrific nightmare of a thought,” she said, replying to a question on her feelings over the incident.
