Hasina returns home after attending India Economic Summit, meeting with Modi
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, on return from New Delhi, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Oct 2019 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 12:18 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home capping a four-day visit to New Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
She attended the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum as chief guest on Friday after embarking on the trip last Thursday.
On Saturday, she and Modi launched three joint projects after the signing of seven deals following bilateral talks.
She also met Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and received the Tagore Peace Award the same day.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took Hasina and her entourage to Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport from Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi on Sunday night.
Indian Minister of State for Women and Children’s Welfare Debasree Chaudhuri, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das saw Hasina off there.
Before Hasina left New Delhi, Indian opposition Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met her.
It was Hasina’s first trip to India after her reelection.
Officials of both countries hail the relations saying these have reached the highest level during Hasina and Modi’s governments.
The much-awaited Teesta river water-sharing deal, however, has remained a thorny issue, added by the citizenship exercise in Assam State which has recently triggered fears of deportation of those dropped from the citizens’ list.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina returns home after attending India Economic Summit, meeting with Modi
- Liquor, drugs, arms, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Death row war criminal Abdul Sattar dies at Dhaka hospital
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha
- Court postpones verdict in Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case
- 4 fugitive suspects in Refat murder surrender to court
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Sunday
- Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Pakistan Hindus rethink decisions made in 1947