Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Sep 2019 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 05:11 PM BdST

Two policemen have been suspended on charges of helping foreigners involved in illicit gambling in casinos escape from Bangladesh following a raid by the Rapid Action Battalion in Dhaka.

They were seen assisting the foreigners flee, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday. The action came after video footage from a CCTV camera installed in a nearby building became viral.

One of the policemen was identified as Constable Dipanker Chakma from Ramna Police Station and the other as ASI Golan Hossain Mithu of DMP.

Police decided to suspend them after they were identified from the video footage.

bdnews24.com photo

Police busted an illegal casino at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka's Motijheel on Sunday.

