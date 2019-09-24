Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links

Samrat went underground once the information of Jubo League leaders being involved in the illegal casino business surfaced.

He is found nowhere; neither in his office nor at home, according to Jubo League activists.

The involvement of Jubo League leaders in overseeing illicit gambling operations came to light after the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB uncovered illegal casino business in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra on Sept 18.

The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz.

Security forces later arrested contractor GM Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

The drive against the illegal gambling facilities clicked into gear shortly after Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed indignation over the activities of Jubo League leaders.

A number of Jubo League leaders absconded following Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s statement that the prime minister is adamant to continue the raid against illegal casinos and those running them.

Apart from Samrat, the other absconding leaders are the organisation's Central Committee Office Secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman, Dhaka south Organising Secretary Mizanur Rahman Bokul and Joint General Secretary and Motijheel Ward Councillor Mominul Hoqeu Sayeed.