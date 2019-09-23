Home > Bangladesh

Gopalganj university students continue protests demanding VC’s resignation

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 01:39 PM BdST

Students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University or BSMRSTU have continued their protests for the fifth day, demanding the resignation of the university’s vice-chancellor.

The students vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met.

They went on hunger strike braving heavy rain in front of the administrative building.

“We’re not going back home until the VC resigns,” said Shohag Hossain, a student protester.

Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of the law department, and a reporter, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sep 11.

The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order amid widespread protests and criticism.

However, a group of students continued to protest on the campus calling for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Khondoker Md Nasiruddin for his alleged irregularities and corruption.

The authorities later shut the university until Oct 3.

