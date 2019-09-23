Gopalganj university students continue protests demanding VC’s resignation
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 01:39 PM BdST
Students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University or BSMRSTU have continued their protests for the fifth day, demanding the resignation of the university’s vice-chancellor.
The students vowed to continue the protests until their demands are met.
They went on hunger strike braving heavy rain in front of the administrative building.
Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of the law department, and a reporter, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sep 11.
The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order amid widespread protests and criticism.
The authorities later shut the university until Oct 3.
