5 JMB militants jailed for 12 years in case over 2005 blasts
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 03:20 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced five members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh or JMB to 12 years in jail in a case over the simultaneous bomb blasts throughout the country 14 years ago.
The convicts are Abdullah Al Suhail, Md Abdur Rahman Masud, Md Nurul Islam alias Ujjal along with Habibur Rahman Habib and Md Musa alias Mustafizur Rahman, who are both absconding.
A further six months have been added to each of their sentences owing to their failure to pay fines of Tk 30,000, said lawyer Md Shahabuddin, the state prosecutor. .
The attackers fled after carrying out the blast around 11am on Aug 17, 2005 in front of the RAJUK market in the capital’s Khilkhet with the intent of damaging public property, according to the judgment under the Explosives Act.
Khilkhet Police ASI Md Kawsar Alam initiated a case over the incident. The charges were pressed two years later which were followed by the submission of two supplementary charge-sheets.
Abdullah was indicted in the latest supplementary charge-sheet.
JMB leader Ataur Rahman Sunny was also charged in the case but his name was later dropped after he received the death penalty in a murder case, said Shahabuddin.
