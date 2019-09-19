Home > Bangladesh

Fire contained in Banani's Abedin Tower

Staff Correspondent,    bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 11:45 PM BdST

Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out in the multi-storey Abedin Tower in the capital's Banani.

The incident occurred on the third floor of the building in Banani's road No. 17 around 9pm on Thursday, said Mahfuz Regan, a fire service control room officer.

Five units of the fire service rushed to the scene and tamed the flames around 9:30 pm after nearly 20 minutes of efforts, he told bdnews24.com.

The building houses outlets of the burger joint Takeout and supermarket chain Shwapno, said Anwar Parvez, a student of a private university in the area who was at the scene.

The fire started in an airconditioner on the third floor, according to some bystanders. Although the flames did not gather much strength, smoke continued to billow as at 10pm.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could be determined immediately.

A devastating fire swept through another high-rise building in the vicinity -- FR Tower -- on Mar 28, killing 27 people and injuring almost 100 others.

