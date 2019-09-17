Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh poised for tripartite talks with China, Myanmar over Rohingya crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2019 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 07:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh is set to hold trilateral talks with China and Myanmar over the ongoing Rohingya crisis during the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

The foreign ministry made the disclosure at a meeting with its parliamentary oversight committee on Tuesday, confirmed Mohammed Faruk Khan, the head of the panel.

The tripartite discussions will centre on the progress of the efforts to repatriate the forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims to their homeland and Myanmar's current standing on the matter.

"The ministry has informed us that the meeting will be held during the UN General Assembly," said Faruk.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown in August 2017 the United Nations has said was perpetrated with "genocidal intent", but many refugees refuse to go back, fearing more violence.

They are currently taking refuge in various camps in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Ukhia along with 400,000 of their other compatriots who fled to Bangladesh before 2017.

