Govt to introduce 'electronic monitoring' to curb birth certificate forgery
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 06:27 PM BdST
The government is set to launch an electronic monitoring system in a bid to prevent duplication and forgery of birth registration certificates.
The field administration has been directed to take stern action against those involved in such fraudulent practices, said Manik Lal Banik, registrar general (additional secretary) of birth and death registration office under the local government division.
Recently, incidents of birth certificate forgery were uncovered in Chattogram, Noakhali and Narayanganj as a number of Rohingya refugees were caught with fake NIDs and Bangladeshi passports.
It has been alleged that a section of the administration alongside police and local public representatives were involved in such forgery.
The birth registration database contains information on 170 million people at present, said Registrar General Manik.
Handwritten birth certificates were issued from 2001 which citizens could collect from union councils and councillor's office. But the authorities started issuing digitised certificates since 2010.
The birth certificate, along with its 17-digit number, is used as a first step for collecting passports and NID cards.
"We are always on alert. We will take measures to deal with any instance of forgery. Registration certificates are collected from union councils where there are secretaries. At the field level, there are UNOs and DCs who have the authority to oversee these things. They have been instructed to take immediate action in case of any forgery."
The registration software is being upgraded to ease the overall process of registration, said Manik, adding, "The upgradation process will be completed within the next two to three months. We are upgrading the software in such a way so that it blocks duplication attempts."
