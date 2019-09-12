Govt to launch online GD service

“Initially, the service will be available in Dhaka and Mymensingh where people will be able to file GDs for ‘lost and found’ documents online,” he said after a meeting on 'Digital Case Diary' at the ministry on Thursday.

Work is underway to expand the facility to include GDs for all other reasons across the country, added Asaduzzaman.

The meeting also addressed the 'Safe City' initiative for the the major cities in the country, said the minister, adding, “In the beginning, Dhaka Metropolitan City will be covered by the project before moving to other cities, including Chattogram,” said the home minister.

“Dhaka city has about 6,000 kilometers of roads. Cameras will be installed in all roads while the traffic management will also be brought under the programme.”

Referring to a pilot project initially introduced in the Tangail District Jail, Kamal said, “Inmates in all prisons throughout the country will be allowed to use mobile phones to speak to their families.”

“We found that the direct visits of relatives of detainees were reduced by about 80 percent. So, we’re going to launch the project across the country. ”

Besides, a six-member committee headed by an additional secretary has been formed to accelerate the operation of the emergency telephone service, according to the minister.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the emergency telephone number ‘999’ has received as many as 4.2 million calls so far. For providing the service, 142 people are now working and more 500 will be employed, he said.