Police detain 110 youths in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel in crackdown on gangs

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Sep 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2019 11:55 PM BdST

Police have detained 110 youngsters and teenagers in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel for allegedly harassing people by making obscene remarks and gestures.

Police made the detentions in drives on Hatirjheel, Madhubagh, and Mahanagar Project areas on Friday afternoon, Hatirjheel Police Station OC Abdur Rashid told bdnews24.com.

“Most of them are members of different teen gangs. They gather at different places and harass the passers-by with obscene language and gesture,” he said.

He said the youths were “undergoing scrutiny” at the police station.

“We will release them if they are found innocent,” the OC said.

