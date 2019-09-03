Bangladesh, Maldives hold talks on intelligence sharing to combat terrorism
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2019 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 11:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh and Maldives have held talks on the need to exchange intelligence in order to combat terrorism.
The foreign ministry said the issue was discussed when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday in Male on the sidelines of the 4th Indian Ocean Conference.
He conveyed the greetings of Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to President Solih.
During the meeting, cooperation on ocean and maritime issues was discussed and both sides stressed on the need for sustainable harnessing oceanic resources.
“The need for exchanging intelligence to combat terrorism was also discussed,” the foreign ministry said.
The Maldivian President sought “greater support from Bangladesh in the area of medical education for prospective students from Maldives”.
The state minister is leading a Bangladesh delegation at the 4th Indian Ocean Conference, organised by the India Foundation in association with the government of Maldives and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore from Sept 3 to Sept 4.
Shahriar is also a member of the IOC organising committee.
The theme of IOC 2019 is "Securing the Indian Ocean Region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt curbs 3G, 4G mobile services at Rohingya camps, surrounding areas
- Bangladesh will never force Rohingyas to go to Bhashanchar: Foreign Minister
- Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband Refat
- Govt plans to impose tolls on highway users to raise funds for roadworks
- Court rejects Mainul Hosein’s bail appeal, sends him back to jail
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
Most Read
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- JERA to acquire 49% of Reliance’s power project in Bangladesh
- Minny freed on bail in the murder of husband Refat
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Court rejects Mainul Hosein’s bail appeal, sends him back to jail
- Ershad’s son Saad may seek party nomination for Rangpur-3 by-polls
- Govt plans tolls on national highway users to fund roadworks
- Twenty-five bodies found after California boat fire, nine missing
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale