Bangladesh, Maldives hold talks on intelligence sharing to combat terrorism

The foreign ministry said the issue was discussed when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday in Male on the sidelines of the 4th Indian Ocean Conference.

He conveyed the greetings of Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to President Solih.

During the meeting, cooperation on ocean and maritime issues was discussed and both sides stressed on the need for sustainable harnessing oceanic resources.

“The need for exchanging intelligence to combat terrorism was also discussed,” the foreign ministry said.

The Maldivian President sought “greater support from Bangladesh in the area of medical education for prospective students from Maldives”.

The state minister is leading a Bangladesh delegation at the 4th Indian Ocean Conference, organised by the India Foundation in association with the government of Maldives and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore from Sept 3 to Sept 4.

Shahriar is also a member of the IOC organising committee.

The theme of IOC 2019 is "Securing the Indian Ocean Region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges".