Bridges Division Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made new cabinet secretary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST

The government has appointed Bridges Division Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam as the new cabinet secretary.

Islam will replace Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told reporters after a meeting at the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

