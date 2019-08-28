Bridges Division Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam made new cabinet secretary
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST
The government has appointed Bridges Division Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam as the new cabinet secretary.
More to follow
