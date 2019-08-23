Housewife dies of dengue fever in Satkhira
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 11:25 AM BdST
A housewife has died of dengue fever in Satkhira amid a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh that shows few signs of abating.
The woman was identified as 37-year-old Shahanara Khatun, a resident of Chhoighoria village in Satkhira Sadar Upazila.
Shahanara was being taken to Khulna for treatment on the advice of doctors at Satkhira Sadar Hospital but died on the way, according to her family.
Asked about the matter, Satkhira Sadar Hospital's Dr Asaduzzaman said Shahanara was admitted to the hospital with a fever on Aug 18. She was diagnosed with dengue following a blood test.
"As her condition worsened, it was advised that she be taken to Khulna but she died en route."
Earlier, a madrasa student named Alamgir Hossain, 14, died from dengue on Thursday.
bdnews24.com has tallied 177 deaths from the disease across Bangladesh so far this year based on reports by doctors and hospitals.
The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, puts the death toll at 47.
Since its onset in Dhaka in June, the outbreak of dengue has progressively intensified with the government recording 59,592 patients hospitalised for the disease during the outbreak.
As many as 300 health workers, including 94 doctors, 130 nurses and 76 hospital staff, have also received treatment for dengue fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
