Three die in collision between buses in Thakurgaon
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 01:49 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 01:49 PM BdST
Three people have been killed and at least 31 others injured in a head-on collision between two buses in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place on the Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Highway in the upazila's Salander Union around 9.30 am on Thursday, said Thakurgaon Sadar Police OC Ashikur Rahman.
The injured have been admitted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.
The OC, citing eyewitnesses, said a Panchagarh-bound ES Travels bus from Dhaka slammed into a Raju Paribahan bus travelling in the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot.
Eight of the accident victims were discharged after being administered primary care, said Prabash Kumar Rai, the hospital's caretaker, adding that six are in critical condition.
