Three die in collision between buses in Thakurgaon

The incident took place on the Thakurgaon-Panchagarh Highway in the upazila's Salander Union around 9.30 am on Thursday, said Thakurgaon Sadar Police OC Ashikur Rahman.

The casualties were identified as bus driver 'Babul', 28, Abul Kalam Azad, 50, and Kamruzzaman Babu, 35.

The injured have been admitted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital.

The OC, citing eyewitnesses, said a Panchagarh-bound ES Travels bus from Dhaka slammed into a Raju Paribahan bus travelling in the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Informed of the incident, police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and sent the injured to Thakurgaon Moder Sadar Hospital where another victim died during treatment, said OC Ashikur.

Eight of the accident victims were discharged after being administered primary care, said Prabash Kumar Rai, the hospital's caretaker, adding that six are in critical condition.