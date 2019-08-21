Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy

The dead, Abdul Hai, 41, and Jamir Uddin, 38, hailed from Hajipur at Gopalpur Upazila in Tangail, said the Bangladeshi expats in Italy.

A Sri Lankan citizen saw a body hanging from the ceiling through the window of the next house and called the police, said the expats. Police broke into the house and recovered two bodies. They recovered a blood-stained knife from the garden in front of the house.

Police believed that Jamir stabbed his elder brother Hai to death and then killed himself. Another brother died in a road accident at Seat san Giovanni in Milan.

Jamir, the younger brother, was suffering from alcoholism and Hai always tried to prevent him. The murder could be an outcome of their conflict, the expats said.

“I have informed the consulate on the issue. We would provide help to send the bodies to Bangladesh if their family wants,” said Consul Shamsul Haque.