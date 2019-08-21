Home > Bangladesh

Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy

  Saiful Islam Munshi, Italy Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Aug 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 03:09 PM BdST

Italian police have recovered the bodies of two expatriate brothers from their home in Milan.

The dead, Abdul Hai, 41, and Jamir Uddin, 38, hailed from Hajipur at Gopalpur Upazila in Tangail, said the Bangladeshi expats in Italy.

A Sri Lankan citizen saw a body hanging from the ceiling through the window of the next house and called the police, said the expats. Police broke into the house and recovered two bodies. They recovered a blood-stained knife from the garden in front of the house.

Police believed that Jamir stabbed his elder brother Hai to death and then killed himself. Another brother died in a road accident at Seat san Giovanni in Milan.

Jamir, the younger brother, was suffering from alcoholism and Hai always tried to prevent him. The murder could be an outcome of their conflict, the expats said.

“I have informed the consulate on the issue. We would provide help to send the bodies to Bangladesh if their family wants,” said Consul Shamsul Haque.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladeshi brothers found dead in Italy

India's decisions on J&K internal matter: Bangladesh

Jaishankar leaves Dhaka

IAEA, FAO, WHO team to help Bangladesh combat dengue

HC irked by police briefings over 'confessions'

Toronto mission observes Mourning Day

33 'militants' to stand trial in Ctg

Dengue cases, hospitalisation rate drops

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.