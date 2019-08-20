HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail

The High Court has ordered the government to explain in seven days why Aysha Siddika Minny, the wife of Refat Shorif who was brutally killed in the broad daylight in Barguna, should not get bail.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order after hearing Minny’s bail plea on Tuesday. More to follow