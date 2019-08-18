DoE orders shutdown of Asian Paper Mills over Halda pollution
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2019 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 03:06 PM BdST
The Department of Environment has ordered the shutdown of Asian Paper Mills for polluting the Halda river by dumping waste in it.
The authority has been ordered to immediately implement a proper waste management system, continue running the ETP by fixing the flaws in it, and initiate a sludge removing system, he told bdnews24.com.
The department ordered factory owners to stop production until all these measures are taken.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DoE orders shutdown of Asian Paper Mill over Halda pollution
- Seven killed in road crash in Cumilla
- Student dies in Lakshmipur motorcycle accident
- Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque refuses to confirm any Rohingya repatriation date
- Govt looking for rawhide price syndicate, says minister
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Four killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Narsingdi
- Angry mob lynches two suspected robbers in Pabna
- Bangladesh mission in Sri Lanka observes National Mourning Day by serving cancer patients
- Bangladesh missions abroad observe National Mourning Day
Most Read
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- ‘Ma, I’ve been sold’: Brides trafficked to China
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Toll from suicide blast at Afghan wedding 63 dead and 182 hurt
- Govt looking for rawhide price syndicate, says minister
- Afghan women fear losing rights in peace deal