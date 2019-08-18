Home > Bangladesh

DoE orders shutdown of Asian Paper Mills over Halda pollution

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2019 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 03:06 PM BdST

The Department of Environment has ordered the shutdown of Asian Paper Mills for polluting the Halda river by dumping waste in it.

Azadur Rahman Mallik, director in the DoE Chattogram Metropolitan, issued the order on Sunday following a hearing.

The authority has been ordered to immediately implement a proper waste management system, continue running the ETP by fixing the flaws in it, and initiate a sludge removing system, he told bdnews24.com.

The department ordered factory owners to stop production until all these measures are taken.

 

More to follow

