Two die from dengue in Dhaka, Magura

Of them, a readymade garment factory worker passed away while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, or DMCH.

And the victim from Magura was an elderly man, who had been working for a private security company as a guard in Dhaka.

Dhaka

Moushumi Begum, 25, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Thursday and died during treatment around 11:40am on Thursday, said Sub-Inspector Bacchu Mia of DMCH police outpost.

Her husband Md Mamun told bdnews24.com that they had been living in Taltola at Dhaka’s Mollapara area where Moushumi worked in a garment factory.

“Moushumi went to a local hospital in Shyamoli for a dengue test after she came down with fever on Tuesday and the report was positive. She was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar when her condition deteriorated.”

“Physicians of Suhrawardy Hospital advised shifting her to DMCH immediately. She was admitted to the ICU around 10am on Thursday and died a few hours later,” Mamun said.

The body will be buried at her village home in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria Upazila, he added.

Magura

Meanwhile, Joynal Sharif, 52, died from dengue in Magura Sadar Upazila’s Narsinghati village on Thursday, said the district’s Civil Surgeon Dr Pradip Kumar Saha.

Joynal tested positive for dengue on Aug 8 in Dhaka, said the victim’s brother Harun-or-Rashid.

“Under the circumstances, Joynal returned to Magura and went to Magura General Hospital on Aug 10 for a dengue test. The test came out positive there as well.”

He was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital on the advice of physicians at Magura hospital. But when his condition began to deteriorate there, doctors urged that he be taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

But on Wednesday his family members took him home instead and he died there around 12:30pm on Thursday, Harun added.

The total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has been recorded 48,280, including 7,570 who are undergoing treatment at hospitals around the country.

bdnews24.com has recorded 124 fatal dengue cases reported by doctors this year. The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, has put the death toll at 40.