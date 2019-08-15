Home > Bangladesh

Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungiparha on National Mourning Day

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Aug 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 02:19 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his final resting place in Tungiparha on his death anniversary.

After arriving in Golpalganj on Thursday at 10am, she immediately placed a wreath at the altar of her father’s grave as smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces accorded a state salute.

The premier, accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, then attended a special prayer service for Bangabandhu and the family members killed on Aug 15, 1975.

Cabinet ministers, Awami League leaders, and senior military and civil officials also paid homage to the architect of the nations’s independence.

At the end of the prayers, Hasina entered Tungiparha Bangabandhu Mausoleum. She is scheduled to attend Milad and Doa Mahfil organised by the Gopalganj District Administration at the cemetery mosque at 11am.

In keeping with tradition, the mausoleum complex will be opened to the public after the prime minister leaves for Dhaka in the afternoon.

People from all walks of life will then pay their respects by laying wreaths at the tomb of Bangabandhu.  

