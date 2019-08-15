Daily rate of dengue cases rises after Eid holidays
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2019 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 06:22 PM BdST
The daily rate of patients hospitalised with dengue has continued to rise across Bangladesh after a slight drop during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
A total of 1,929 patients afflicted with the mosquito-borne disease were admitted to hospitals around the country in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, according to Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS data.
Hospitals in Dhaka, the epicentre of the disease, have registered 811 new dengue patients in the last 24 hours, up from 755 the previous.
Dengue cases outside Dhaka stands at 1,118 over the same period from 1,125 the previous day.
"The number of new patients has risen by 49 on the third day of Eid compared with the day prior. But the number outside Dhaka has come down some what today," Ayesha Akhter, assistant director of DGHS, told bdnews24.com.
But Ayesha believes that the number of dengue cases will decrease due to greater awareness of the disease among the population.
According to the DGHS, a total of 48,280 dengue-afflicted patients have been hospitalised throughout the country since the beginning of the year until Aug 15.
The figures do not account for those who underwent treatment for the disease at home.
The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, has put the death toll at 40. But bdnews24.com has recorded 124 fatal dengue cases reported by doctors and hospitals this year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Daily rate of dengue cases rises after Eid holidays
- Two die from dengue in Dhaka, Magura
- Chief Justice Mahmud urges Bangladeshis to work towards Bangabandhu's dream
- Three die in head-on collision between buses in Faridpur
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day
- Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara on National Mourning Day
- Six die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- Plastic factory in Old Dhaka’s Islambagh catches fire
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- None wanted to shelter Mujib's daughters: Mehjabeen Choudhury
- Fire destroys plastic factories in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh
- Seven die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Trump immigration plan offers a ticket to the American dream, the poor need not apply
- Criticism mounts of New Zealand mosque shooting response
- BNP not organising event for Khaleda’s birthday on Aug 15
- Trudeau violated ethics law in SNC-Lavalin case, watchdog finds